Lesher named Pima County Administrator, Huckelberry retirement official

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday, April 4, to appoint acting county administrator Jan Lesher to take over after they approved the resignation of Chuck Huckelberry.

The only board member to vote against Lesher’s appointment was Steve Christy, who asked that Lesher be named interim administrator while the board searched for Huckelberry’s replacement.

Huckelberry’s resignation marked the end of 48 years of public service, 28 years as county administrator, according to a news release.

He was injured in a cycling accident in October, and a statement from his family said he needed to focus on recovery.

The county has created a tribute page to Huckelberry, which includes details about his career and accomplishments and farewell statements from local, state and national leaders.

According to the county, Lesher is a Tucson native and University of Arizona grad. She started her career was as head of the city’s public access channel and later ran a political PR firm.

Lesher ran the campaign for Janet Napolitano in 2022 and was appointed to lead the state’s commerce department when Napolitano was elected governor. She also served as Napolitano’s chief of staff.

When Napolitano took over as Homeland Security Secretary under President Barack Obama, Lesher moved to D.C. to serve as Napolitano’s chief of staff.

Lesher was hired by Huckelberry in 2011 to develop the county’s communications department and was later led that department. In 2017, she was named chief deputy county administrator.

“Lesher is extraordinarily active and well known in the community and has served on numerous charitable organization boards, including the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona,” the county said in a news release.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.