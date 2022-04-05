Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says "The War Boys" during a rally in Portland, Ore.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Though he wasn’t at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, prosecutors say Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group in the building during the insurrection and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

Police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.

Tarrio’s indictment said that instead of staying out of town, he met with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes and others in an underground parking garage for about 30 minutes on Jan. 5.

His lawyers have said the evidence against Tarrio was weak and relies mostly on text messages and social media.

A judge has postponed the May 18 trial for Tarrio and five others affiliated with the far-right group.

Prosecutors sought the postponement to give them more time to assess and share with opposing lawyers new information gathered in the investigation. Some defendants in the case agreed with the postponement request.

A new trial date is expected to be picked during an April 21 hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says the couple was found Tuesday night.
Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Pima County deputies say the man pictured showed his pistol to a cashier at a local restaurant...
Pima County authorities investigate Golden Dragon robberies
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to south-side shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old in Tucson
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say

Latest News

Fire crews were outside of Banner Main on Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Banner Main HAZMAT situation likely a false alarm
Dave Heeke's contract as UArizona Vice President and Director of Athletics was recently extended
Arizona Board of Regents Approve Contract Extension for Arizona AD Dave Heeke
TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his...
Man had ‘no idea’ after TSA stops him from boarding plane with sword hidden in cane
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden