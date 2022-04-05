Advertise
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to south-side shooting

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting that happened late Monday, April 4 on Tucson’s south-side.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Ajo Way and 12th Avenue.

Arturo Hernandez and George Fuentes have both been booked into Pima County Jail on charges of attempted first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives were able to locate both suspects based on initial descriptions of the teenagers and their vehicles.

According to police reports, a witness saw the suspects run from the scene and get into a blue Honda Civic. The witness was able to get a photo of the license plate.

Authorities went to the home where the license plate was registered and saw the blue Honda Civic in the driveway.

A person was spotted getting into a different vehicle parked in the same driveway. Police pulled the car over, and that person had admitted to driving the Honda Civic to pick up Hernandez on the day of the shooting.

He said he and Hernandez smoked marijuana together before deciding to pick up Fuentes.

All three then went to a smoke shop near the intersection of 12th and Ajo Way.

While at the smoke shop, they recognized the male victim from a previous issue. They followed the victim as he walked across the street to talk to the female victim.

Fuentes and Hernandez told the driver to park the car and they got out. The driver said once they got out, he noticed one of them was armed. He said he heard seven shots before Fuentes and Hernandez jumped back in the vehicle. He said he dropped them off at their homes and said both admitted to the shooting.

On April 5, officers began surveillance at Hernandez’s home.

Hernandez was spotted getting into a red truck and was wearing the same clothes from the shooting.

Officers pulled over the truck and there were two other people inside. They found several cell phones and shotgun shells inside the truck.

One of the people in the truck told investigators that Hernandez admitted he and Fuentes shot the victim due to previous issues. Hernandez told officers he didn’t know Fuentes and denied being at the scene of the shooting.

On April 6, Fuentes was arrested at his home on Tucson’s far south side.

According to investigators, Fuentes was involved in a gang and Monday’s shooting was in retaliation for a previous shooting.

One of the witnesses told investigators he was worried about his safety because the gang was known for shootings/drive-bys whenever they were disrespected, according to police reports.

The male victim suffered gunshot wounds to his head, buttocks and torso, and he is still being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police say he and the suspects know each other.

The female victim suffered a gunshot wound to her wrist and was treated at the scene. She was not involved with the male victim or the suspects.

Hernandez and Fuentes’ bonds are both set at $1 million and have their next court appearance on Monday, April 18.

Hernandez was already on probation for a “serious offense.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

