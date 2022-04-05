Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Youth sports community mourns the loss of Julius Holt

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:52 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Julius Holt passed away Monday morning at the age of 60. He was in the hospital battling pneumonia.

Holt was not only a former Wildcats football player but made a huge impact on youth sports with the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation. Including Canyon del Oro High School football player, Sa’Kylee Woodard.

This field at CDO High School is not just a place where football is played. It is where football players grow. For Woodard, that is all because of Holt.

“Probably one of the biggest mentors I’ve had...I aspire to be just like him,” Woodard said.

Holt would sit in the bleachers and watch Woodard play, sometimes giving tough love.

“When he sees me, he says you need to stay low. I would come up high. He would not even say hi to me he would say, ‘you need to keep your butt down,’” Woodard said.

Holt even had a nickname for you for Woodard.

“Double NICKEL. Him and my mom came up with it. I wear number 55 and carried it on to high school. Double NICKEL, self explanatory.”

Double NICKLE is only a sophomore in high school, but University of Arizona Football already has eyes on him.

Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation President Don Riley monitoring kids, cheering them on in the stands and preparing them to play on a college level was who Holt was.

Riley said Holt was not just a role model for the kids, but a mentor and his best friend.

“Thank you for sharing your father and, Lisa, thank you for sharing your husband with me,” he said.

But for Woodard, Holt’s impact on him was more than just football.

“He was able to give me stuff from his experiences and all I want to do when I am finished with my career and my future, I want to be able to instill in little kids...He is big like me and I feel like I’ll look like him when I am older,” Woodard said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says the couple was found Tuesday night.
Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
A Montana man has buried four $100 bills across the state of Arizona. Now, the challenge to...
New treasure hunt comes to Arizona
Old Tucson Studios has been a landmark in Pima County since 1939, serving as the backdrop for...
County supervisors approve contract for Old Tucson Studios operator
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to south-side shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old in Tucson

Latest News

Fed officials said that aggressive half-point rate hikes, rather than traditional quarter-point...
Fed signals more aggressive steps to fight inflation
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to south-side shooting
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now