16 migrants detained in Cochise County

Police Lights
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:58 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Cochise County detained 15 undocumented migrants in Cochise County during three separate traffic stops on Tuesday, April 5.

The authorities were part of the Safe Streets task force.

Around 8 p.m., Cochise County sheriff’s deputies stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz near Hereford Road and South Highway 92. Deputies said they searched the car and found a 22-year-old Phoenix woman driving five undocumented migrants.

Huachuca City police stopped a white BMW on Highway 9, near the US Border Patrol Checkpoint.

When they searched the car, they reportedly found a juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger, both US citizens, along with five undocumented migrants in the back seat and two migrants in the trunk.

Huachuca City police also received a tip that the driver of a black mustang with a green stripe on the hood may have been involved in human smuggling.

They stopped the car on Tuesday and searched it, allegedly finding two citizens and four undocumented migrants inside.

Everyone who was detained was turned over to US Border Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

