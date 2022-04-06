Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Biden nominates first woman to lead Coast Guard

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:39 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden has picked a woman to be the next leader of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant.

If she is confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and spent 36 years in the Coast Guard service. She is the No. 2 in charge right now.

Her nomination will be under consideration by the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, but she’s getting support from both sides of the aisle.

The current commandant is required to retire May 31.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says the couple was found Tuesday night.
Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Pima County deputies say the man pictured showed his pistol to a cashier at a local restaurant...
Pima County authorities investigate Golden Dragon robberies
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to south-side shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old in Tucson
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say