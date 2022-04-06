Advertise
Carne Asada Fajitas

You want fajitas now, don't you?
By Chef Joey Maggiore
Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST
Ingredients

  • 8 oz. steak (flap meat, skirt steak, or something similar)
  • 1 white onion, cut into strips
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 1 green bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 6 corn tortillas
  • 1 lime
  • 2 oz. canola oil

Instructions

Mix spice mixture together and set aside in a bowl.

Lightly sprinkle seasoning over both sides of the steak. Make sure to reserve a little for fajita peppers.

Grill or sear steak to your preferred liking. For steak that is 1/2 inch thick, cook for 2 minutes on each side for medium. Allow it to rest for 5 minutes.

While steak is resting, get a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat and allow it to get very hot.

Place oil in sauté pan and place peppers and onions, with the remaining spice mix. Make sure to move pepper mix around. Cook for 2 minutes and place on a plate.

Slice steak into strips and place on top of a bed of peppers and onions. Serve with lime slices and tortillas.

Serving ‘em up

The Mexicano | 4801 E. Cactus Road, Scottsdale | Facebook | Instagram

