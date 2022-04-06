Cochise County woman pleads guilty to illegally voting in 2020 election

BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a Cochise County woman has pleaded guilty for casting a vote in the name of her deceased mother in the 2020 General Election.

Krista Michelle Conner entered a guilty plea to one count of attempted illegal voting on Monday, April 4.

Officials said Conner had been previously charged in a felony indictment given on October 25, 2021, following allegations that she signed the name of a deceased registered voter named Caroline Jeanna Sullivan, her mother, to an early ballot envelope.

Conner’s sentencing court date is set for Monday, May 16.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.