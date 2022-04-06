Advertise
Cochise County woman pleads guilty to illegally voting in 2020 election

(Arizona's Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM MST
BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a Cochise County woman has pleaded guilty for casting a vote in the name of her deceased mother in the 2020 General Election.

Krista Michelle Conner entered a guilty plea to one count of attempted illegal voting on Monday, April 4.

Officials said Conner had been previously charged in a felony indictment given on October 25, 2021, following allegations that she signed the name of a deceased registered voter named Caroline Jeanna Sullivan, her mother, to an early ballot envelope.

Conner’s sentencing court date is set for Monday, May 16.

