Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Everything to know about the Pima County Fair

Fair begins April 21 and runs until May 1
(Pima County Fair)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 10-day fair begins on April 21 with gates opening at 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Parking

There are three different parking lots that each cost $5. Shuttle transportation from the parking lots to the fairgrounds is available from 3 – 9 p.m. on weekdays and from noon until 9 p.m. on weekends.

  • The Blue Lot is accessible off of Houghton Road and also through the blue gate, which is the second gate located on Brekke Road.
  • The Red Lot is accessible off Houghton and Dawn Roads.
  • The Green Lot is accessible from Harrison Road.

Admissions

Tickets can be purchased online or at any carnival ticket box window. Hands must be stamped for re-entry.

  • General admission: $10
  • Military, seniors & kids ages 6-10: $5
  • Kids 5 & under: Free

What NOT to bring

All bags will be searched and all persons and their property are subject to search. For a full list of prohibited items, click here.

  • No firearms
  • No outside food or beverage
  • No non-service animals
  • No selfie sticks, GoPros or professional photography equipment
  • No hover boards, bicycles, skateboards, etc.

Daily Events

For a schedule of music performances, click here.

Thursday, April 21

  • iHeartRadio presents Pepsi Wristband Day.
    • Bring an unopened 20oz bottle of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Zero Sugar Pepsi and receive a $5 discount toward a $40 wristband for unlimited carnival rides and one free ride on The Titan. Wristbands are good starting at 3 p.m. and must be purchased by 10 p.m.

Friday, April 22

  • Enjoy attractions like pig races, the petting zoo, Sea Lion Splash and Bengal Tiger Show. Shopping will be available in Thurber Hall and Pima Hall. Crafts and interactive activities will be available in the Old Pueblo Conference and Event Center.

Saturday, April 23

  • Scotty McCreery will perform a live concert at 8 p.m. on the Budweiser Main Stage.

Sunday, April 24

  • There is FREE admission until noon with brining three cans of unopened food. The food collection is benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Monday, April 25

  • It is Family Fun Discount Day with $5 admission!
  • Pima County Fair Happy Hour happens until 5 p.m. with $3 menu items and draft beer in Bud Light Next Cantina.

Tuesday, April 26

    • Pima County Fair Happy Hour happens until 5 p.m. with $3 menu items and draft beer in the Bud Light Next Cantina.

Wednesday, April 27

  • Arizona Lotus Presents Pepsi Wristband Day.
    • Bring in an unopened 20oz bottle of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Zero Sugar Pepsi and receive a $5 discount towards a $40 wristband for unlimited carnival rides and one free ride on The Titan. Wristbands are good starting at 3 p.m. and must be purchased by 10 p.m.
  • Pima County Fair Happy Hour happens until 5 p.m. with $3 menu items and $3 draft beer in the Bud Light Next Cantina.

Thursday, April 28

  • iHeart Radio Presents Pepsi Wristband Day.
    • Bring in an unopened 20oz bottle of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Zero Sugar Pepsi and receive a $5 discount towards a $40 wristband for unlimited Carnival rides and one free ride on The Titan. Wristbands are good starting at 3 p.m. and must be purchased by 10 p.m.
  • T.I. will perform live on the Budweiser Stage.

Friday, April 29

  • It is the last chance to use your Weekday Discount Fun Pass. Check out the Bengal Tiger Exhibit, Sea Lion Splash, Pig Races, Petting Zoo and more.

Saturday, April 30

  • The livestock auction starts at 11:45 a.m. under the Big Ramada.
  • The GCPRA Rodeo starts at 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

  • There is FREE admission until noon with brining three cans of unopened food. The food collection is benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
  • The small stock auction begins 10:30 a.m. under the Big Ramada.
  • The GCPRA Rodeo starts at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Frias was apprehended in Sierra Vista on Thursday.
Tucson man accused of human smuggling facing several charges following chase, crash in Sierra Vista
For the first time ever, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus was detected in rabbits in the PACC...
Deadly rabbit disease hitting southern Arizona
Arizona Attorney General puts out warning for Country Thunder
Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Martinez Jr. and 26-year-old Kaley Van Saun on Tuesday...
Woman convinces boyfriend to shoot man who pushed her at Phoenix Circle K, police say
Fire crews were outside of Banner Main on Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Banner Main HAZMAT situation likely a false alarm

Latest News

A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Alabama governor signs law banning transgender medication
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Confirmed for Supreme Court, cheers for Jackson: ‘We’ve made it, all of us’
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution