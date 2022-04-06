Everything to know about the Pima County Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 10-day fair begins on April 21 with gates opening at 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Parking

There are three different parking lots that each cost $5. Shuttle transportation from the parking lots to the fairgrounds is available from 3 – 9 p.m. on weekdays and from noon until 9 p.m. on weekends.

The Blue Lot is accessible off of Houghton Road and also through the blue gate , which is the second gate located on Brekke Road.

The Red Lot is accessible off Houghton and Dawn Roads.

The Green Lot is accessible from Harrison Road.

Admissions

Tickets can be purchased online or at any carnival ticket box window. Hands must be stamped for re-entry.

General admission: $10

Military, seniors & kids ages 6-10: $5

Kids 5 & under: Free

What NOT to bring

All bags will be searched and all persons and their property are subject to search. For a full list of prohibited items, click here .

No firearms

No outside food or beverage

No non-service animals

No selfie sticks, GoPros or professional photography equipment

No hover boards, bicycles, skateboards, etc.

Daily Events

For a schedule of music performances, click here .

Thursday, April 21

iHeartRadio presents Pepsi Wristband Day. Bring an unopened 20oz bottle of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Zero Sugar Pepsi and receive a $5 discount toward a $40 wristband for unlimited carnival rides and one free ride on The Titan. Wristbands are good starting at 3 p.m. and must be purchased by 10 p.m.



Friday, April 22

Enjoy attractions like pig races, the petting zoo, Sea Lion Splash and Bengal Tiger Show. Shopping will be available in Thurber Hall and Pima Hall. Crafts and interactive activities will be available in the Old Pueblo Conference and Event Center.

Saturday, April 23

Scotty McCreery will perform a live concert at 8 p.m. on the Budweiser Main Stage.

Sunday, April 24

There is FREE admission until noon with brining three cans of unopened food. The food collection is benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Monday, April 25

It is Family Fun Discount Day with $5 admission!

Pima County Fair Happy Hour happens until 5 p.m. with $3 menu items and draft beer in Bud Light Next Cantina.

Tuesday, April 26

Pima County Fair Happy Hour happens until 5 p.m. with $3 menu items and draft beer in the Bud Light Next Cantina.

Wednesday, April 27

Arizona Lotus Presents Pepsi Wristband Day. Bring in an unopened 20oz bottle of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Zero Sugar Pepsi and receive a $5 discount towards a $40 wristband for unlimited carnival rides and one free ride on The Titan. Wristbands are good starting at 3 p.m. and must be purchased by 10 p.m.

Pima County Fair Happy Hour happens until 5 p.m. with $3 menu items and $3 draft beer in the Bud Light Next Cantina.

Thursday, April 28

iHeart Radio Presents Pepsi Wristband Day. Bring in an unopened 20oz bottle of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Zero Sugar Pepsi and receive a $5 discount towards a $40 wristband for unlimited Carnival rides and one free ride on The Titan. Wristbands are good starting at 3 p.m. and must be purchased by 10 p.m.

T.I. will perform live on the Budweiser Stage.

Friday, April 29

It is the last chance to use your Weekday Discount Fun Pass. Check out the Bengal Tiger Exhibit, Sea Lion Splash, Pig Races, Petting Zoo and more.

Saturday, April 30

The livestock auction starts at 11:45 a.m. under the Big Ramada.

The GCPRA Rodeo starts at 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

There is FREE admission until noon with brining three cans of unopened food. The food collection is benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The small stock auction begins 10:30 a.m. under the Big Ramada.

The GCPRA Rodeo starts at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.