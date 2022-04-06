Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Buckle up for another rollercoaster ride!

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Downsloping, easterly wind Thursday and Friday will really ramp up temperatures. Tucson is facing low to mid 90s. Saturday we begin to transition to a more southwest wind ahead of an approaching storm system. This slow-moving, deepening western trough will likely bring a prolonged period of strong wind and fire concerns Sunday through Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Windy.

