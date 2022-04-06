Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Louisiana mom accused of sending child to day care with meth, Xanax

Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.
Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police said they arrested a woman accused of accidentally sending her child to day care with various drugs in the child’s lunch bag.

According to an arrest report, it happened Tuesday in Ouachita Parish. Authorities said a state trooper received a call from a day care regarding a child dropped off by Jennifer Wise, 35.

The report states that a search of the bag revealed about one gram of methamphetamine, five and a half clonazepam pills, and half a bar of Xanax.

Wise was located at her home. She reportedly told police that she had misplaced the drugs and had been looking for them.

State police said she also told investigators she had an “eight ball” of meth in her room. Investigators said they searched the room and found about nine grams of meth, and scales and baggies they said are commonly used in the distribution of drugs.

Police said she admitted to buying all of the drugs for $75 the day prior.

She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on six different drug charges, four of which are felonies, including possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says the couple was found Tuesday night.
Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Pima County deputies say the man pictured showed his pistol to a cashier at a local restaurant...
Pima County authorities investigate Golden Dragon robberies
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to south-side shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old in Tucson
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say

Latest News

Lawyers prepare for closing arguments as former Virginia police officer stands trial
Fire crews were outside of Banner Main on Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Banner Main HAZMAT situation likely a false alarm
Dave Heeke's contract as UArizona Vice President and Director of Athletics was recently extended
Arizona Board of Regents Approve Contract Extension for Arizona AD Dave Heeke
TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his...
Man had ‘no idea’ after TSA stops him from boarding plane with sword hidden in cane
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations