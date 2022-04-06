Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with killing her 8-year-old son in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Criminal charges have been officially filed against a Wisconsin-area mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son.

WBAY reports Natalia Hitchcock, 41, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said Natalia Hitchcock assaulted Oliver on March 30 at their apartment. He died two days later at a children’s hospital in Milwaukee due to his injuries.

“The children’s [Wisconsin] hospital makes miracles happen all the time, but couldn’t this time, unfortunately,” said SFPD Police Chief Eric Miller.

According to Miller, at least two officers wore body cameras, and the footage has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

The case has been handed to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, but Miller said this is a case that will never leave him.

“Because of the severity and nature of the victim. Yeah, none of us will forget,” Miller said.

Natalia Hitchcock appeared in court on Tuesday for the first time.

Miller said the second charge she is facing refers to another incident at the home that was something not reported to them previously.

“Many officers have kids that are either younger or older or in that same age group. It’s hard for them. We talked to doctors and staff; there was nothing else the officers could do,” Miller said.

Authorities said an autopsy on Oliver is scheduled for some time this week.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says the couple was found Tuesday night.
Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Pima County deputies say the man pictured showed his pistol to a cashier at a local restaurant...
Pima County authorities investigate Golden Dragon robberies
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to south-side shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old in Tucson
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say

Latest News

Lawyers prepare for closing arguments as former Virginia police officer stands trial
Fire crews were outside of Banner Main on Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Banner Main HAZMAT situation likely a false alarm
Dave Heeke's contract as UArizona Vice President and Director of Athletics was recently extended
Arizona Board of Regents Approve Contract Extension for Arizona AD Dave Heeke
TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his...
Man had ‘no idea’ after TSA stops him from boarding plane with sword hidden in cane
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations