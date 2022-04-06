Oro Valley church helping raise money for Ukraine

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Oro Valley and churches around the world are collecting donations for Catholic Relief Services and the Catholic East Near Welfare Association.

Father John Arnold said both organizations help everyone, not just Catholics. He said a lot of the money is going towards those on the ground in Ukraine.

“The Holy Father asked all of the bishops around the world to support the church in Ukraine,” Arnold said. “We’ve taken up at least a couple collections to our parish.”

St. Mark has raised about $15,000. That money goes towards healthcare, food, clothing and providing shelter to those struggling in Ukraine. The money is also helping refugees get out of Ukraine and into neighboring countries like Poland.

Arnold said the ultimate goal is getting families into a place where they can start over and feel safe.

“To do something, even if it’s not Ukraine. To reach out and care for someone who cannot pay you back, this is the key to really being a generous person. Happiness is not possible without being generous,” Arnold said.

If you are interested, you can either donate in person or online.

All donations are tax-deductible on your 2021 and 2022 tax returns.

