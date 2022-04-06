Advertise
Pima County authorities investigate Golden Dragon robberies

Pima County deputies say the man pictured showed his pistol to a cashier at a local restaurant...
Pima County deputies say the man pictured showed his pistol to a cashier at a local restaurant and demanded cash from the register.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are looking for help identifying a man who they believe robbed a Tucson-area restaurant on two different occasions.

On Feb. 17 at 7:46 p.m., authorities said, a man walked into the Golden Dragon Restaurant on East Sunrise Drive.

The man reportedly spent several minutes looking at the menu before lifting his shirt, revealing a green pistol in his pocket and ordering the cashier to empty the drawer.

The same man came back on March 10 at 7:26 p.m. and showed the pistol to the cashier again. This time, the cashier immediately called 911 on speaker phone and the man left the store after hearing the 911 operator.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or early 60s with an average build, standing at about 6 feet in height. He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via text, phone call or at 88CRIME.org.

