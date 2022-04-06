Pima Federal Credit Union members claim unauthorized transactions appearing on financial statements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a nightmare for Pima Federal Credit Union and its members. Unauthorized transactions have been popping up on members’ accounts.

“I was up late on Sunday morning, and I looked at my account and noticed that there was money that was missing and there were two transactions that were each $703,” said Pima Federal Credit Union member Claud Zoref.

He became even more suspicious as he looked at the address on his financial statement. The money was not withdrawn from his credit union. The address was Wells Fargo.

“So, I immediately called card services and explained what happened,” Zoref said.

After his interview with KOLD News 13′s Allie Potter, Zoref walked into the credit union and spoke to a teller. He told Potter the experience was great and they are working with him to make things right.

Pima Federal Credit Union said it is trying to do that for all its members in this unfortunate situation.

Potter sat down with executives of Pima Federal Credit Union. They want to make clear this is not a data breach and accounts were not compromised. Candidly speaking, they do not know what exactly happened and have launched an investigation. They did tell Potter it has something to do with debit cards, which seems to be the trend.

“It is one of those things you hear about but you’re like ‘that could never happen to me’,” said Pima Federal Credit Union member Cory Hove. “I was out of town on vacation, supposed to be the most peaceful time and it turned out to be pretty stressful.”

Hove said he discovered the problem when he went to the store to buy something.

“My card was denied, and I looked it up and all my money was withdrawn.”

Pima Federal Credit Union said this is a very active investigation and will keep KOLD News 13 posted as they learn more information.

But in the meantime, members have some advice.

“Don’t keep all your eggs in one basket,” said Zoref.

“Keep an eye on your account. You never know what can happen to you,” said Hove.

Pima Federal Credit Union agrees with that advice and said if you see any suspicious activity on your account, contact them right away to get a new debit card, and change your pin.

