UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old in Tucson

(tpd)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old Anthony Ames, who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, March 24.

20-year-old Elaine Vernette Boone has been arrested on charges of second degree homicide, aggravated assault dangerous instrument, and aggravated assault serious injuries. Additionally, Boone had two outstanding warrants that she was booked on.

When Boone was identified as the suspect through the course of the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant her arrest on Tuesday, April 5. She was found near East Pima Street and North Columbus Boulevard.

Boone was transported and booked into the Pima County Jail.

Authorities said they were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Columbus Boulevard, where they found a man and woman injured in a parking lot. Both victims were taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Boone had left the area before officers arrived.

Detectives discovered there had been a confrontation in the parking lot before Boone hit the victims with a vehicle before running away.

Ames died on Saturday, April 2 due to injuries he sustained at the scene.

There is no word on the other victim’s condition.

