Arizona Diamondbacks get ready for opening day

Diamondbacks open 2022 season
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s opening day in Major League Baseball and the Arizona Diamondbacks are prepared to host the San Diego Padres Thursday evening. The organization said the game will be a celebration of fans after two years of limited attendance because of the pandemic.

First pitch at Chase Field is scheduled at 6:40 p.m. The ballpark gates will open at 4:30 p,m.

If the recently concluded labor lockout had you wondering when you would get the chance to enjoy a ballpark hotdog again, the new menu won’t disappoint.

Chase Field is featuring nearly 30 new foods for fans. Among them are the Arizona Diamondbacks Dog, a Cowboy Steak, Barbeque Brisket Dip with Fries, a Buffalo Chicken Sidewinder and a Hatch Valley Whiskey Burger and a Flamin’ Hot Chicken Wrap.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Bob Horbaczewski, a father of three and beloved teacher who survived a COVID-19 related double-lung transplant. Horbaczewski will be accompanied by his surgeon, Dr. Bhuvin Buddhdev, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Norton Thoracic Institute, Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.

The organization is having some trouble with the cables that open and close the stadium roof. Until they find a solution the roof won’t be able to open or close when fans are in the stadium.

As of now, the roof this evening will remain open.

