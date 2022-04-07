Family of five displaced, dog dies following house fire on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family of five has been displaced and a dog has died following a house fire on Wednesday, April 6.

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 200 block of West Columbia Street just before 11 a.m.

Crews saw heavy fire and smoke from the front of the house, and officials said strong winds pushed the fire towards another home to the west.

A quick knockdown prevented the fire from engulfing the second home.

The fire was under control in under 30 minutes.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

