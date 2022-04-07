Advertise
Funko to combine distribution centers into single mega-site in Buckeye

By Peter Valencia
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM MST
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A long-awaited announcement in the West Valley is finally here. Iconic pop culture brand Funko is relocating several distribution sites into one mega-site in Buckeye.

The company says it is leasing a 958,000 square-foot facility in Buckeye, which will distribute Funko Pops, Paka Paka, Funko Games, Loungefly, GOLD, and much more. Officials say the distribution center will include a gym for employees, green outdoor and indoor spaces, and will also host a future retail store. It’s also expected to be environmentally conscious, with 1,500 solar panels covering 200 parking spots. It should generate 1.24 million kilowatt-hours of power.

“Demand for Funko products globally is as high as it’s ever been[...] The consolidation of several warehouses to one single facility will better improve our customer experience and maximize growth opportunities as our business scales,” said Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter. He says Arizona was strategically located because of accessibility to major transportation networks and because the state has a strong talent pool. “The possibility of over 300 jobs available to residents benefits Buckeye and the West Valley. Providing our residents an opportunity to work closer to home will improve their quality of life, with a shorter commute and a career that pops,” added Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn.

Company officials say the corporate headquarters will remain in Washington, but that Funko expects the site to open later this month. Applications for jobs are being taken now on Funko’s website.

