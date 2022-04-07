Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says

Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach molested him more than 50 times, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALRICO, Fla. (Gray News) - A football coach in Florida was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach molested him more than 50 times.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Hike, 33, is accused of molesting the student while coaching his football team at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico (15 miles east of Tampa) beginning in 2017. Hike worked as a coach but was not employed as a teacher at the high school.

Just weeks ago, on March 23, Hike was previously arrested when another juvenile victim at Livingston Academy in Seffner reported Hike for showing him pornographic images and touching him inappropriately on five occasions.

For the first arrest, Hike was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and selling or distributing obscene material to a minor. For Wednesday’s arrest, Hike was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he will do everything in his power to make sure Hike is held accountable for the actions he is accused of committing.

“Children should be able to trust their teachers and coaches. Individuals who break that trust and abuse their power must be rooted out and brought to justice,” Chronister said in a Facebook post. “Our investigators revealed that this suspect broke the trust of his victims and our community on more than one occasion.”

Detectives are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim of Hike to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Attorney General puts out warning for Country Thunder
The deadly crash shut down both lanes of the Beeline Highway on Friday.
Firefighter EMT killed, others injured in crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance
Ezekiel Frias was apprehended in Sierra Vista on Thursday.
Tucson man accused of human smuggling facing several charges following chase, crash in Sierra Vista
More than 40 children found dead in Pima County over the past few decades have yet to be...
More than 40 children found dead in Pima County over the past few decades have yet to be identified
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 killed in Georgia gun range shooting; suspects not in custody
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
The immediate aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the Ukrainian...
GRAPHIC: Aftermath from Russian missile strike at Ukraine train station
FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on...
Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed
CNN examines the aftermath of the destruction caused in northern Ukraine.
A close look at Russia's brutal attack in northern Ukraine