HVAC part shortages could cause trouble as summer creeps closer

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona residents know just how vital air conditioners are during summer. But now, it’s yet another industry being heavily impacted by shortages.

“There was a huge boom in our business because everyone was working from home. They started upgrading things in their houses, ACs, you know home projects just went through the roof,” Mark Gooding, owner of Samson and Son’s Heating and Cooling, and said of the wait for certain parts.

“The part that is going to be scary is parts. You know, when something breaks. It’s going to be the proprietary parts, like the bigger parts,” he added.

Parts like flex ducts are part of shortage. The part helps the air get from point A to point B. For certain sizes, the wait can be a couple of weeks.

While the shortage of some parts is already causing worry, Gooding said he is concerned about what this could mean for the summer months.

“The demand is there like crazy. And the supply is not quite where the demand is,” he said.

Because of the shortages, there are a couple of things you can do to make sure you’re ready for summer. He recommended buying a portable AC unit for your home, just in case. This could help keep your family cool if your system goes down.

He advised to schedule a routine maintenance check before the triple digits hit.

Getting the little things taken care of now may prevent disaster later.

