It’s opening day at Chase Field; D-Backs to play against San Diego Padres

On this special edition of Field Trip Friday (it’s a Thursday, after all,) we’re out in downtown Phoenix to soak in the sun at Chase Field. It’s not just any ordinary game either, it’s the home opener as the San Diego Padres play our beloved Diamondbacks at Chase Field at 6:40 p.m.

So Many New Food Choices at the Ballpark

Enjoy the best ballpark bites at Chase Field

28 new food items are on display this season for the D-Backs at Chase Field. They include a buffalo chicken sandwich, a flamin’ hot chicken wrap, the cowboy steak, a Hatch Valley whiskey burger, and the Arizona Diamondbacks dog. It’s all in collaboration with Levy’s Chef Tilder. There are new vendors, too. Caffeinate yourself at Black Rock, grab some nuggets at Chick-fil-A, or savor your sweet tooth at Cremily, Scoopwells, or Zoyo. There’s something for everyone.

Coaching the Little Leagues, with a Friendly Reminder to Parents

T-Rex Baseball head coach Rex Gonzalez played and now coaches at every level of the game.

T-Rex Baseball head coach Rex Gonzalez played and now coaches at every level of the game. From 10-year olds to high school, college, and yes, even pros. As little league and club baseball teams are in full swing, Gonzalez says parents need to let their kids enjoy baseball, and not push them to a point where they no longer enjoy the game. If your kids don’t develop early. Gonzalez says that doesn’t matter, one of the biggest mistakes parents make is over-playing their kids.

One-on-One with ASU Baseball Coach Willie Bloomquist

Arizona’s Family Gina Maravilla spent some time talking with ASU Baseball Coach Willie Bloomquist who was the first ASU Sun Devil to play for the D-Backs. He spent 3 seasons with the team from 2011 to 2013. Bloomquist hopes to take his experiences in college and the major leagues, and help mold the next generation of players.

