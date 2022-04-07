Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Sahuarita police looking for missing teenager

Patricia Olser was last seen Wednesday morning.
Patricia Olser was last seen Wednesday morning.(Sahuarita Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:02 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police asking for help finding a missing teenager, who reportedly ran away on Wednesday, April 6.

Officers said 15-year-old Patricia Olser was last seen around 8:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 400 block of East Placita Amuleto.

She is described as having shoulder-length brown hair, standing at 5′6″ and weighing 226 pounds.

She may be wearing her favorite hoodie with the “Adidas” logo.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 and reference case number S22040143.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Frias was apprehended in Sierra Vista on Thursday.
Tucson man accused of human smuggling facing several charges following chase, crash in Sierra Vista
For the first time ever, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus was detected in rabbits in the PACC...
Deadly rabbit disease hitting southern Arizona
Arizona Attorney General puts out warning for Country Thunder
Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Martinez Jr. and 26-year-old Kaley Van Saun on Tuesday...
Woman convinces boyfriend to shoot man who pushed her at Phoenix Circle K, police say
Fire crews were outside of Banner Main on Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Banner Main HAZMAT situation likely a false alarm

Latest News

A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Alabama governor signs law banning transgender medication
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Confirmed for Supreme Court, cheers for Jackson: ‘We’ve made it, all of us’
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution