Sahuarita police looking for missing teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police asking for help finding a missing teenager, who reportedly ran away on Wednesday, April 6.

Officers said 15-year-old Patricia Olser was last seen around 8:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 400 block of East Placita Amuleto.

She is described as having shoulder-length brown hair, standing at 5′6″ and weighing 226 pounds.

She may be wearing her favorite hoodie with the “Adidas” logo.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 and reference case number S22040143.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.