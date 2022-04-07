Veterans Affairs advises UA Global Campus students to transfer or lose GI Bill benefits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students attending the University of Arizona Global Campus are in danger of losing education benefits received through the GI Bill after the school lost its license to operate in California.

Veterans Affairs is advising GI Bill recipients to consider transferring to another school to prevent or minimize interruptions in the benefits.

Students can find VA resources to help find a new school HERE.

The VA’s full letter follows:

Dear GI Bill® Student,

As you may already be aware, the California State Approving Agency for Veterans Education (CSAAVE) withdrew GI Bill program approval for the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) effective March 30, 2022.

CSAAVE took this action because the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education revoked UAGC’s license to operate in the state. We are aware that UAGC applied for GI Bill approval with the Arizona State Approving Agency (SAA) in December 2021.

At this time, the Arizona SAA has not made a formal determination; VA will provide additional updates to you as they are available.

What does this mean for you?

You will receive your GI Bill benefits through the end of your current term or course of study.

For Post-9/11 GI Bill beneficiaries, the monthly housing allowance payment you receive after the completion of the term will be your final housing payment.

You may want to consider transferring to another program or school to prevent or minimize interruptions in your education benefits.

VA has resources to support students to choose another program or school at https://www.va.gov/education/choosing-a-school/ or https://www.va.gov/education/gi-bill-comparison-tool/.

Unfortunately, you are not eligible for restoration of your GI Bill benefits because CSAAVE’s withdrawal of program approval was not due to a change in law or VA regulations.

Where can I find help?

We understand the extremely difficult situation this disapproval has caused and wish to assist you as much as possible in continuing your educational goals. Please see some additional resources that may assist you:

Student Veterans of America ( http://studentveterans.org/ ) has a network of over 1,400 student chapters at colleges and universities and their staff can provide answers to your questions.

Reach out to Veterans of Foreign Wars ( https://www.vfw.org ). They offer emergency assistance grants to students affected by school closures.

Free lawyers and advice are available for students from Veterans Education Success. Visit their website at http://veteranseducationsuccess.org/ or email directly: help@VeteransEducationSuccess.org

If a school closes, the Department of Education has a dedicated page. Visit https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/about/announcements/closed-school for more information.

The American Legion ( https://www.legion.org/serviceofficers ) has service officers in every state that can provide answers to questions about education benefits, federal student loans and credit transferability.

The State Approving Agencies ( https://nasaa-vetseducation.com/nasaa-contacts/ ) are working with schools to identify those that will accept transfers.

VA remains focused on the Veterans who have honorably served, as well as their eligible dependents. If you have any questions or are experiencing difficulties, please contact VA’s Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.

Respectfully, Education Service

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.