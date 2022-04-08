Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Betty White’s personal possessions to go up for auction

Betty White's Hollywood items are to go up for auction in the fall at Julien's Auctions. (Courtesy: Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of the famous actress Betty White will have a chance to own several keepsakes from her lustrous career as the first lady of television.

Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, is putting 1,500 of her treasured possessions on the auction block this fall.

The items include everything from her award show gowns to her jewelry, home furnishings and even her “Golden Girls” director’s chair.

The collection also includes certificates for her 21 Emmy nominations and rare photos of her personal life and work on behalf of animal rights.

With all the memorabilia spanning White’s eight-decade career in entertainment, the auction is scheduled to take three days starting Sept. 23.

Fans will also be able to make their bids remotely, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Frias was apprehended in Sierra Vista on Thursday.
Tucson man accused of human smuggling facing several charges following chase, crash in Sierra Vista
Arizona Attorney General puts out warning for Country Thunder
For the first time ever, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus was detected in rabbits in the PACC...
Deadly rabbit disease hitting southern Arizona
Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Martinez Jr. and 26-year-old Kaley Van Saun on Tuesday...
Woman convinces boyfriend to shoot man who pushed her at Phoenix Circle K, police say
Fire crews were outside of Banner Main on Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Banner Main HAZMAT situation likely a false alarm

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
At least one person is dead after a semi plowed into an ambulance on State Route 87 near...
Paramedic killed, others injured after truck crashes into Salt River ambulance