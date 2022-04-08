Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind picks up this weekend

KOLD News 4-5 p.m. recurring
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will shift east tomorrow. Dry, warm and windy conditions this weekend have prompted a fire weather watch to go into place Sunday into Monday. Winds will be from the southwest gusting between 35-45 miles hour. Any fires that do start have the potential to spread rapidly. Slim chance for rain Tuesday along with much cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers. Highs in the low-70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

