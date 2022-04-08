Gourmet Girls gluten free pancakes recipe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for gluten free pancakes.

Ingredients:

1 cup of Gourmet Girls pancake mix

1 egg

1/2 cup of water (more or less depending on thickness desired)

Blend ingredients together well, can sit overnight in refrigerator.

Heat griddle or frying pan to medium, then spoon batter onto surface.

Cook onside until bubbles form, then flip to finish cooking.

Serve with syrup and/or fruit of choice.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.