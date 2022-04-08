Advertise
Gourmet Girls gluten free pancakes recipe

Gluten free pancakes
Gluten free pancakes(Gourmet Girls)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for gluten free pancakes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of Gourmet Girls pancake mix
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup of water (more or less depending on thickness desired)

Blend ingredients together well, can sit overnight in refrigerator.

Heat griddle or frying pan to medium, then spoon batter onto surface.

Cook onside until bubbles form, then flip to finish cooking.

Serve with syrup and/or fruit of choice.

