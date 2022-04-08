Paramedic killed, others injured after truck crashes into Salt River ambulance

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A paramedic has died after a semi-truck plowed into the ambulance they were driving on State Route 87 near McDowell Road, the Department of Public Safety said Monday afternoon.

Troopers confirmed that another person in the ambulance and the semi-truck driver were also injured. Video from Arizona’s Family showed the cab of the ambulance sheared off from the rest of it. The ambulance belongs to the Salt River Fire Department. It’s not immediately clear what caused the accident.

The northbound lanes of SR 87are closed at McDowell Road. The southbound lanes are closed at Gilbert Road. That’s a stretch of a little more than 4 miles. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

This breaking news story will be updated as information comes into the newsroom.

