Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

10-year-old boy called a hero after saving family from burning home

A 10-year-old boy is credited with saving his family from a burning home. (Source: WHBQ)
By Tom Dees
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WHBQ) - A 10-year-old Mississippi boy is being called a hero for helping save his family from a house fire.

According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, Bailey Doyle remained calm, cool, and collected and did exactly what he should have done.

“It’s something that you love seeing. That’s the reason we go into the communities and do what we do in the schools. We teach these things and love to see them implemented in situations like this,” said Casey Henderson, with the Lafayette County Fire Department.

As soon as he saw smoke, Bailey said he knew what to do and alerted his grandparents, who were visiting, to get out.

“I just thought as soon as I saw the smoke. OK, get my parents and go,” Bailey said. “I guess it was the firefighters coming to my school. They were the ones who taught me to wake up my parents and all that.”

His grandfather, Joe, said Bailey went off before the smoke detectors, buying them extra time.

“We are just happy that Bailey had the sense not to wait around to get the family up. He went right into action,” grandpa Joe said.

Bailey said many people have been making a big deal out of what he did, but he’s just thankful he was in the right place at the right time.

“A lot of people have been saying I am the hero. I am just glad everyone was able to get out of the house,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2022 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Attorney General puts out warning for Country Thunder
The deadly crash shut down both lanes of the Beeline Highway on Friday.
Firefighters identify EMT killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance
Ezekiel Frias was apprehended in Sierra Vista on Thursday.
Tucson man accused of human smuggling facing several charges following chase, crash in Sierra Vista
More than 40 children found dead in Pima County over the past few decades have yet to be...
More than 40 children found dead in Pima County over the past few decades have yet to be identified
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

Four men have been indicted for a fentanyl conspiracy that resulted in an overdose death.
Justice Dept.: 4 men indicted for fentanyl conspiracy, overdose death
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Father of 4 young kids shot, killed in argument at gas station; gunman remains on loose
The deadly crash shut down both lanes of the Beeline Highway on Friday.
Firefighters identify EMT killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance
A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula...
Baby formula shortage worsens, may take weeks to improve
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting