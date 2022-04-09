Advertise
“BaBari the Brave” fundraiser set for Saturday

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fundraising event for a local Tucson girl will be held Saturday, April 9.

The fifth grader, named BaBari, is at Texas Children’s Hospital fighting for her life against multiple diagnoses.

She’s been fighting since May 2021.

The “BaBari the Brave” Fun Run and Auction kick off at 8 a.m. and Esmond Station School.

BaBari’s mother, Anna Ganago, says this journey and being away from their family here in Tucson during this time has been hard.

“It’s been going on a year now, and I’m a registered nurse. And, I haven’t worked for over two years. Because I’m not going to leave my child,” she said.

All proceeds will go toward helping BaBari’s family with medical bills.

It’s $10 to register.

