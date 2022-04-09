Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and breezy Saturday in Southern Arizona

KOLD News 7-8 a.m. Saturdays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above normal temperatures and gusty winds will continue for the weekend. Early next week, a weather system will move through the region bringing stronger winds as well as cooler temps and chances for showers on Tuesday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 10 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 60. West wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 23 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Patchy blowing dust after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Patchy blowing dust after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night; Clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

