FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red flag warning goes into effect tomorrow through Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong southwesterly winds and low relative humidity for southern Arizona Sunday and Monday. Any fires that start have the potential to spread rapidly under these conditions. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire. Rain chances are slim, but much cooler temperatures arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low-90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with patchy blowing dust possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 10% chance for showers.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

