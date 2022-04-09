Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say

Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a classroom.(hansslegers via canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A high school student was arrested after he reportedly attacked a teacher and assaulted her when the two were discussing his grades.

KVVU reports the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to Eldorado High School Thursday afternoon, where a teacher was injured.

Arriving officers were directed to a classroom where a female teacher was being treated by medical personnel for multiple injuries, police said.

According to the LVMPD, an investigation by the department’s Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a 16-year-old student entered to talk about his grades.

At some point, police say, the student got violent and began punching the teacher and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Police said the student left the classroom after the attack, and another school employee later found the teacher.

Police were able to identify the student, and Clark County School District police officers took him into custody in a nearby neighborhood.

According to police, the 16-year-old was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges that included attempted murder, sexual assault and robbery.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Attorney General puts out warning for Country Thunder
The deadly crash shut down both lanes of the Beeline Highway on Friday.
Firefighters identify EMT killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance
Ezekiel Frias was apprehended in Sierra Vista on Thursday.
Tucson man accused of human smuggling facing several charges following chase, crash in Sierra Vista
More than 40 children found dead in Pima County over the past few decades have yet to be...
More than 40 children found dead in Pima County over the past few decades have yet to be identified
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

Four men have been indicted for a fentanyl conspiracy that resulted in an overdose death.
Justice Dept.: 4 men indicted for fentanyl conspiracy, overdose death
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Father of 4 young kids shot, killed in argument at gas station; gunman remains on loose
The deadly crash shut down both lanes of the Beeline Highway on Friday.
Firefighters identify EMT killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance
A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula...
Baby formula shortage worsens, may take weeks to improve
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting