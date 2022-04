TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a collision that left part of the road closed on Friday, April 8.

According to authorities, Sunset Road is closed between Camino de Oeste and Silverbell Road.

Traffic in the area will be delayed, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

