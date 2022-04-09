Advertise
Pedestrian dies following crash near Fort Lowell, Alvernon

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has died following a crash near Fort Lowell Road and Alvernon Way on Friday, April 8.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Alvernon Way and East Blacklidge Drive just before 9:00 p.m for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that the man was trying to cross Alvernon Way from east to west when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound in the curb lane.

Officers said the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Detectives determined the driver was not impaired.

Investigators learned that the man was in an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit. Detectives are also reviewing witness statements, which say that the man was hard to see as he crossed the street.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers said there are no charges or citations at this time.

