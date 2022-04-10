Advertise
Air Quality Alert for Southern Arizona

I-10 at Country Club Road in Tucson
By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for the Tucson Metro Area, including the cities of Tucson, Green Valley, Marana and Vail. ADEQ also issued a PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on Monday. An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma.

A decrease in physical activity is recommended. Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment.

