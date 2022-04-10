FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong gusty winds kick off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red flag warning goes into effect noon Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday for strong and gusty winds, low relative humidity and high fire danger. A weather system will bring strong gusty winds to start the week. Cooler with a few showers around the area Tuesday. Dry and warmer the second half of the week with some breeziness at times.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 24 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 13 to 20 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday: Patchy blowing dust after 2p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 23 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy blowing dust after 1p.m. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

