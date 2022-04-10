Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong gusty winds kick off

Allie Potter Weather April 10
By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red flag warning goes into effect noon Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday for strong and gusty winds, low relative humidity and high fire danger. A weather system will bring strong gusty winds to start the week. Cooler with a few showers around the area Tuesday. Dry and warmer the second half of the week with some breeziness at times.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 24 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 13 to 20 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday: Patchy blowing dust after 2p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 23 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy blowing dust after 1p.m. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies following crash near Fort Lowell, Alvernon
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024
The deadly crash shut down both lanes of the Beeline Highway on Friday.
Officials identify firefighter killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Four young kids left without a father after QuikTrip shooting in west Phoenix

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red flag warning goes into effect tomorrow through Monday
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast
KOLD 530 FORECAST APRIL 9, 2022
KOLD 5:30 FORECAST APRIL 9, 2022
Allie Potter April 8 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and breezy Saturday in Southern Arizona