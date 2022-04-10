Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea

By KSBW Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KSBW) - Two 16-year-olds are safe after a terrifying ordeal off the coast of California when they got swept up by a riptide while swimming in the ocean.

It was three fishermen returning to Moss Landing, Calif., after a day of salmon fishing who very well may have saved the young swimmers from drowning.

“Thank God we were there because there was nobody behind us and there were no boats coming out. It would’ve taken them at least half an hour to get there and in that water, you can’t last 10 minutes,” boat captain Mike Arujo said.

Lifeguards say the teens were swept out by a rip current and in the water for nearly 30 minutes.

The water temperature was 53 degrees and hypothermia was setting in when they were rescued.

“I grabbed the first girl and helped her up. She was so cold... and she just collapsed on the deck,” Arujo said.

The fishermen say they may have never come across the girls had they not decided to stay in the water longer to catch a sixth salmon and limit out.

THey finally caught the big fish and came across those girls at just the right time.

“It was a close call for those girls, and they didn’t have a whole lot longer. I mean neither one of them could stand up when they got on the boat, and the one young lady said she couldn’t feel her legs,” fisherman Bill Weilbacher said. “They didn’t have a lot of time left so everything worked out as well as it possibly could have and the stars were really aligned for them.”

The girls were checked by paramedics at the harbor and released to their parents.

Copyright 2022 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies following crash near Fort Lowell, Alvernon
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024
The deadly crash shut down both lanes of the Beeline Highway on Friday.
Officials identify firefighter killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Four young kids left without a father after QuikTrip shooting in west Phoenix

Latest News

In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
US official: Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander
Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded.
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
Privately-funded space mission arrives at ISS.
WATCH: Privately funded space mission docks at International Space Station