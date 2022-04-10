Man ran over other man with car after argument, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly ran over a 62-year-old man near 12th Street and Northern Avenue in Phoenix late Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called out to a parking lot in the area after hearing that a man had just been hit by a car. Officers learned that the victim had just been involved in an argument with the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Paul Scott. The victim died in the parking lot.

Investigators say Scott stayed at the scene and had asked someone to call police for help. He has been booked into jail on one count of First-Degree Murder. Authorities are asking someone who might have seen the altercation to call police at 602-262-6151 or through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

