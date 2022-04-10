TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - National Siblings Day is a celebrated every year on April 10. The holiday honors our brothers and sisters.

Siblings can be our best friends or our worst enemies. At times, siblings will provide us with our biggest competition, strongest encouragement and remind us of our most embarrassing moments.

In 1995, native New Yorker, Claudia Evart, founded National Siblings Day to honor and celebrate siblings. After losing her two siblings early in life in separate accidents, she knew how important siblings could be in our lives.

Evart created the Siblings Day Foundation, a tax-exempt organization, whose goals included the establishment of the national holiday. Evart selected April 10 in honor of her late sister, Lisette’s birthday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.