Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

National Siblings Day

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - National Siblings Day is a celebrated every year on April 10. The holiday honors our brothers and sisters.

Siblings can be our best friends or our worst enemies. At times, siblings will provide us with our biggest competition, strongest encouragement and remind us of our most embarrassing moments.

In 1995, native New Yorker, Claudia Evart, founded National Siblings Day to honor and celebrate siblings.  After losing her two siblings early in life in separate accidents, she knew how important siblings could be in our lives.

Evart created the Siblings Day Foundation, a tax-exempt organization, whose goals included the establishment of the national holiday. Evart selected April 10 in honor of her late sister, Lisette’s birthday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide in Tucson desert
I-10 at Country Club Road in Tucson
Air Quality Alert for Southern Arizona
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Four young kids left without a father after QuikTrip shooting in west Phoenix
Pedestrian dies following crash near Fort Lowell, Alvernon
Investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and...
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Latest News

Karla Finocchio, 55, sits in her truck as she describes her days being homeless living in her...
America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Educating the Tucson community on housing market woes
Educating the Tucson community on housing market woes
A fundraiser for BaBari and her family starts Saturday morning.
“BaBari the Brave” fundraiser set for Saturday
It’s Rattlesnake Season, How to Stay Safe
Experts warn of rattlesnakes and scorpions amid rising temperatures