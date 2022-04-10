Advertise
Police investigate homicide in Tucson desert

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a desert area on the city’s east side on Saturday, April 9.

Officers said they were called that morning to an area near East Sellarole Street and South Eastview Avenue, west of Houghton Road, where they found the body.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Lionel Luwaiki Hoaeae, who was known to have frequented the area.

As of Sunday, police said, there were no suspects in custody.

Anyone who has information on Hoaeae’s death is asked to call 911 or call 88-CRIME to stay anonymous.

