Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun

Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.
Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.(Twitter @AvrilLavigne, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Life is suddenly less “complicated” for pop star Avril Lavigne.

The 37-year-old Canadian singer announced on Twitter Thursday that she’s engaged to fellow musician Mod Sun.

Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, popped the question with a heart-shaped diamond on a boat on the river Seine.

The irony is that the two met collaborating on Lavigne’s latest album titled “Love Sux.”

This would be the third marriage for Lavigne, whose previous husbands were also rock stars: Sum 41′s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Mod Sun previously dated former Disney actor Bella Thorne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide in Tucson desert
I-10 at Country Club Road in Tucson
Air Quality Alert for Southern Arizona
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Four young kids left without a father after QuikTrip shooting in west Phoenix
Pedestrian dies following crash near Fort Lowell, Alvernon
Investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and...
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard honored Cody Moore with one of its highest civilian honors for his...
Caught on camera: Man rescues driver after car plunges into Houston port
The U.S. Coast Guard honored the rescuer with one of its highest civilian honors for his...
Good Samaritan saves stranger whose car plunged into water
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument
The researchers calculated that for every 100,000 people in that situation, 12 will be shot to...
Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns