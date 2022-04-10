Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Suspected drunk driver runs red light, kills 2 riding a motorcycle in Apache Junction

Police lights
Police lights(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people riding a three-wheeled motorcycle have died after being hit by a car in Apache Junction Saturday night. The crash happened at the Superstition Boulevard and Ironwood Drive intersection, according to city officials.

Authorities say the driver of the car ran the red light and struck the motorcycle. Officials believe the driver was impaired. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Police have not released the victim’s names or any information about the driver of the car. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide in Tucson desert
I-10 at Country Club Road in Tucson
Air Quality Alert for Southern Arizona
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Four young kids left without a father after QuikTrip shooting in west Phoenix
Pedestrian dies following crash near Fort Lowell, Alvernon
Investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and...
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
Brendan Bessee
Officials identify firefighter killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule