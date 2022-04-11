FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in place!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red Flag Warning is active through tonight with strong, gusty winds, low relative humidity and high fire danger. Today is a First Alert Action Day given all of the advisories we have for wind, dust and fire concerns. Gusty west-southwest wind continues to bring widespread fire weather and blowing dust concerns. Front will pass through Arizona bringing high temperatures down to nearly 10 degrees below average readings for this time year tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs in the low 70s. Late-season freeze is possible. Wednesday morning for valleys east of Tucson.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

