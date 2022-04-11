Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

One dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg

A deadly crash on US 93 near Wickenburg involving three vehicles has closed the area in both...
A deadly crash on US 93 near Wickenburg involving three vehicles has closed the area in both directions.(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman and Melissa Ziedy
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person died in a three-vehicle crash on US 93 near the SR 71 junction, about an hour north of Wickenburg. In an update just before 3 p.m., ADOT tweeted the northbound U.S. 93 lanes were open, but drivers should expect delays.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US 93. Troopers say the crash involved two semi-trucks and a pick-up truck. Aerial video showed several unoccupied cars that had come off a trailer from one of the semi trucks. The crash sparked a fire that burned through all of the vehicles.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Detour Options

If you’re heading to Las Vegas from the Valley, you can still drive north on US 93 until Wickenburg. Then take the 89 through Prescott and Ash Fork; you would then take I-40 west until you hit Kingman. You could also take I-17 to Flagstaff and get on I-40 west to Kingman. These options will add a significant amount of time to your drive.

Another option is to take I-10 west until you reach the 95 and then head north. That route takes you through Parker and Lake Havasu City and then Kingman. You can check the latest traffic conditions here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide in Tucson desert
I-10 at Country Club Road in Tucson
Arizona DEQ issues air quality alert for southern Arizona
National Sibling Day
National Siblings Day
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Four young kids left without a father after QuikTrip shooting in west Phoenix
Pedestrian dies following crash near Fort Lowell, Alvernon

Latest News

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Penzi enjoys the pool in the Reid Park Zoo elephant enclosure on Monday, April 11.
Reid Park Zoo’s elephant Penzi gets into pool for more than just a splash
A libel lawsuit was filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians