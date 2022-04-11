One dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person died in a three-vehicle crash on US 93 near the SR 71 junction, about an hour north of Wickenburg. In an update just before 3 p.m., ADOT tweeted the northbound U.S. 93 lanes were open, but drivers should expect delays.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US 93. Troopers say the crash involved two semi-trucks and a pick-up truck. Aerial video showed several unoccupied cars that had come off a trailer from one of the semi trucks. The crash sparked a fire that burned through all of the vehicles.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Detour Options

If you’re heading to Las Vegas from the Valley, you can still drive north on US 93 until Wickenburg. Then take the 89 through Prescott and Ash Fork; you would then take I-40 west until you hit Kingman. You could also take I-17 to Flagstaff and get on I-40 west to Kingman. These options will add a significant amount of time to your drive.

Another option is to take I-10 west until you reach the 95 and then head north. That route takes you through Parker and Lake Havasu City and then Kingman. You can check the latest traffic conditions here.

UPDATE: The northbound lanes are now open.



