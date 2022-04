TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help in identifying two men who allegedly robbed a Home Depot in the city last month.

Officers said the robbery took place on March 30 at the Home Depot at 7667 East Broadway.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

