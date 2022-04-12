A desert treasure in Arizona is threatened by climate change

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ouitobaquito Springs is a small, one acre oasis near the Mexican border in the Organ Pipe National Monument in the Southwest deserts of Arizona.

It has a history going back 12,000 to 16,000 years, most recently used by ingenious tribes, such as the Tohono O’odham, for ceremonies and burials for many generations.

A man made pond, dating back to the early 20th century, collects the water from a natural spring and is the home of two endangered aquatic species, the Sonoyta mud turtle and the Quitobaquito pupfish. The pond is their only home in the US.

Now, the spring and the pond are being threatened.

“We do have threats from increasing temperatures due to climate change,” said Danny Martin, who in charge of protecting endangered and threatened species in the park “And along with that we get longer and more severe droughts.”

In 2020, a prolonged drought slowed the flow from the spring to a trickle, causing the pond to dry up with mudflats and cracked earth.

The flow has come back but much less than before causing concern about the possibility of losing it altogether.

“I think we all thought it’s a possibility but I don’t think we are so concerned about it happening right now,” Martin said. “We are all concerned it may happen in the future if the trend continues.”

Now the National Park Service has begun an effort to save it starting with installing a new clay and rubberized liner in the pond, as well as making it a bit smaller and deeper.

Quitobaquito will close from April 11 until the work is finished sometime in May.

The International Sonoran Desert Alliance in Yuma has helped raise the money for the project.

“I think the work we’re doing now will definitely preserve it for my kids and grandkids, in that intermediate term,” said Aaron Cooper, the Executive Director of the Alliance. “To say much beyond that would be very challenging.”

But it’s a challenge the National Park Service has take up and it taking very seriously.

“I think everybody is worried about hat it would mean to lose an incredible place like Quitobaquito, so were doing everything we can to sustain this place, to make it resilient in face of those threats,” said Jessica Pope of the National Park Service. “We have to do it.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.