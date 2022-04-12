Disturbing trend: reports of online child exploitation spike, setting new record

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A danger on the streets is shifting to a danger behind screens. Reports of online child exploitation have reached a new record in the U.S. This includes everything from grooming, to luring, to child pornography and sex trafficking.

Child advocates believe the pandemic played a role by driving more children online, and more predators, too.

“Real world abductions are going down, thankfully,” said Callahan Walsh, a spokesperson for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). “With cameras everywhere, it’s getting more difficult and exploiters know that. So, they are going online.”

Walsh, who is known for his work on ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh,’ is determined to prevent other families from suffering a similar fate. His 6-year-old brother was abducted and killed in the early 80s.

“We all are experiencing increased screen time; parents, children and exploiters alike,” said Walsh. “They know that this is the time to exploit and prey on children. In fact, we have seen chatter on the dark web amongst these exploiters sharing best practices and tips on how to groom and lure these children.”

‘Stranger danger’ is something many parents teach their children. However, NCMEC is moving away from this practice because children are much more likely to be harmed by someone they know. Walsh says it also plants false expectations of what a predator looks like.

“Often times, the pandemic gives parents a false sense of security,” said Walsh, “because they see their child sitting there on the couch, they are home, they are safe. But [parents] don’t often know who that child is talking to online.”

NCMEC operates a cyber tip line for suspected cases of child exploitation online. In 2019, the center received 16.9 million reports. In 2020, NCMEC received 21.7 million reports. In 2021, a record-breaking 29 million cases of potential sexual abuse of children were reported.

Detective Virginia Howard is with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s (PCSD) crimes against children unit. She says predators are experts at concealing their identity, befriending children and building relationships.

“There has been an increase in the numbers [of child enticement cases],” said Howard. “On social media, the different types of apps and video games. Over time, [predators] get closer and closer and they start feeling more comfortable and safe. That’s when they are able to say, ‘Hey, meet me at the bus stop,’ or, ‘Which school are you at?’”

Tucson’s human trafficking unit warns the dangers go beyond predators posing as children online. Detective Jennifer Crawford with the Tucson Police Department says teenagers and young adults sometimes recruit for sex traffickers.

“I had a case a couple years ago where an 18-year-old girl recruited her 17-year-old bestfriend,” said Crawford. “It could be a regular straight-A student who just gets mixed up with the wrong person, usually someone who is considered a boyfriend. Look for behavioral changes in your kids. If they are usually an outgoing child and suddenly they are really withdrawn, or the opposite. How are they dressing? Has their clothing changed? Do they suddenly have a new phone? Or new devices or video games? A new purse or makeup? If you are their parent and you are not paying for [these things], somebody else obviously is.”

Here are some ways experts say parents can help protect their kids from predators:

learn the apps your children use

make sure you have full access to their devices

set ground rules and stick to them

make sure your child’s social media accounts are set to ‘private’

have open and ongoing conversations

confiscate your child’s phone at bedtime, set up an alarm clock instead

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the average age a child receives their first phone is now 10 years old.

To learn more about protecting your kids online, a community education event will be held on Thursday, April 14, at Wilson K-8 School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

Community Education Awareness Event (TPD)

