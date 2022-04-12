Firefighters put out oil fire in Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished an oil fire in Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory on Tuesday, April 12.

BUILDING FIRE 🔥 At 10:39 #TucsonFire was dispatched to the Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory on S. 12th Avenue for reports of a cooking oil fire 🚒💨 Engine 14 was first on scene at 10:43, where they observed heavy smoke from the rear of the building, immediately pulling hose... pic.twitter.com/iv7849czsg — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 12, 2022

According to information from TFD, the fire happened at 10:39 a.m. in the building at 5330 S. 12th Avenue, near West Nebraska Street.

They used suppressing foam to extinguish the fire, which was called under control at 11:07 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

