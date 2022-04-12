Advertise
Firefighters put out oil fire in Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory

Tucson Fire Department responds to a fire in Alejandro's Tortilla Factory, 5330 S. 12th Avenue, on Tuesday, April 12.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished an oil fire in Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory on Tuesday, April 12.

According to information from TFD, the fire happened at 10:39 a.m. in the building at 5330 S. 12th Avenue, near West Nebraska Street.

They used suppressing foam to extinguish the fire, which was called under control at 11:07 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

