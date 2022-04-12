FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more windy day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red Flag Warning is active through tonight as strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity bring a high fire danger rating. Today is First Alert Action Days given all of the advisories we have for wind, dust and fire concerns. Gusty west-southwest wind will become westerly Tuesday. The front will pass through Arizona bringing high temperatures down to nearly 10 degrees below average readings for this time year tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs in the low 70s. Late-season freeze is possible wednesday morning for valleys east of Tucson.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

